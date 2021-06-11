Sasha Ermolenko
Mail Design Conference & Dribbble Meetup Moscow

Mail Design Conference & Dribbble Meetup Moscow conference identity illustration design digital art art direction
Meet the new art for 10th Mail Design Conference & Dribbble Meetup Moscow created by our team. And yeap, there is no 3D, it's Figma mostly! Thanks for all creators, especially Ilya Kulikov — https://dribbble.com/ilyakulikov 🖤

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
