Rip & Rumble

Rip & Rumble 3d illustration 3d artwork live concert amplifier amp music player music app musician music guitars guitarist guitar diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Continuing our series of stringed hellraisers - here's another classic, the Gibson Explorer. Looks fast and mean, plays thrash metal and scams promoters.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
