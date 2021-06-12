Rip & Rumble

Trending designs to inspire you
Continuing our series of stringed hellraisers - here's another classic, the Gibson Explorer. Looks fast and mean, plays thrash metal and scams promoters.
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo
