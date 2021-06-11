Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ishara Sanjeewa

SLTMOBITEL App Redesign Concept

SLTMOBITEL App Redesign Concept
Hello guys! 💫
Today I want to share with you the concept I've done while explored design directions for the Mobile self care app. And here I've come up with a bright and clean look with a lot of simplistic elements that will encourage people to use the selfcare app and properly manage the UI's.

Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
