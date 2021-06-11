SLTMOBITEL App Redesign Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys! 💫
Today I want to share with you the concept I've done while explored design directions for the Mobile self care app. And here I've come up with a bright and clean look with a lot of simplistic elements that will encourage people to use the selfcare app and properly manage the UI's.
Would love to hear your thoughts 🙂