Two Standees | Roll-up Banners | Corporate Relocation Services

A couple of standees made for an expo.
On one hand, the first standee is aimed towards pitching the employee experience as the key USP of the product. On the other hand, the other standee is aimed towards touting the key technical USPs of the product.
About the product: SaaS to manage employee relocations, end to end.