Anurag Khandelwal

Two Standees | Roll-up Banners | Corporate Relocation Services

Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal
  • Save
Two Standees | Roll-up Banners | Corporate Relocation Services
Download color palette

A couple of standees made for an expo.

On one hand, the first standee is aimed towards pitching the employee experience as the key USP of the product. On the other hand, the other standee is aimed towards touting the key technical USPs of the product.

About the product: SaaS to manage employee relocations, end to end.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal

More by Anurag Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like