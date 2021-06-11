MarineKDesign

Pastelito promotional poster part1

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign
  • Save
Pastelito promotional poster part1 food poster promotional poster poster biscuit marque brand branding illustration designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Download color palette

I used the colors of the branding for this poster. I added the product so people know directly what the brand is about.

J'ai utilisé les couleurs du branding pour cette affiche. J'ai ajouté le produit pour que l'on voit directement ce que vend la marque.

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign

More by MarineKDesign

View profile
    • Like