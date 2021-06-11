Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ania Chebysheva

Gastro Systems – Animated Feature Illustration for website

Ania Chebysheva
Ania Chebysheva
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello, everyone 👋

I'm starting a series of shots about the work I've done for the Polish startup Gastro Systems.

First, I'll show the animations. I made some motion works for them, which illustrate the coolest features of their product.

In particularly, this illustration shows about convenient order delivery for cafes and restaurants using integration with Trello.

Stay tuned, and I'll show you the rest of the artwork soon.

What do you think about the animation?

𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀⁣⁣⁣ 😊

Thanks for watching!

Made for ini.agency
------------------------------------

Available for project Send Email

Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Press "💗" to appreciate my work (:

Ania Chebysheva
Ania Chebysheva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ania Chebysheva

View profile
    • Like