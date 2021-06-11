Auto & Co. – Logo, Identity System

I was hired by Very Much Studio, a design agency specializing in branding based in Australia, to design Auto & Co.’s new logo and brand identity.

Auto & Co. is an auto services company based in the Philippines. They decided to rebrand from Wrap Finest to cater more services aside from auto wrapping. They are expanding their business to tint installation, detailing, and car accessories.

Currently, they have two (2) branches. Their goal is to put up one (1) branch per year nationwide. They are eager to dominate the market in the auto services industry. The company is owned by a couple whose passion for cars.

They needed a solid identity to gain a competitive advantage, dominate the market, and attract male car owners and enthusiasts, young and professionals, aging from twenty-five (25) to fifty-four (54) years old.

A Dominant Logo

The icon exudes their eagerness to dominate the market and reflects their vision to expand nationwide.

We decided for the letter A to be obvious and shouldn’t be compromised. I came up with a number 1 + 1 concept to reflect their vision, to put up one (1) branch per year, forming the letter A with a letter C in the negative space. It also resembles a couple hugging each other.

Through repetition of the icon, the creative director of the studio noticed that it resembles tire marks, which we think is cool and appropriate being the pattern and will be utilized for their brand identity.

The tagline I came up with conveys the benefit of their services and evokes trust for their manpower who executes the services the company offers.

