Helpdesk Dashboard

Helpdesk Dashboard
In the support agent profile, a senior manager can assign a task (and unchain agent =)

On the ticket screen, a senior manager can:
- choose status
- indicate urgency
- choose an available agent
- view all the relevant information
- download attachments
- view the history of communication with the client

Shoot me a message or email me at ixromov@gmail.com if there's anything I can help you with.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
