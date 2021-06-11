Helpdesk Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
In the support agent profile, a senior manager can assign a task (and unchain agent =)
On the ticket screen, a senior manager can:
- choose status
- indicate urgency
- choose an available agent
- view all the relevant information
- download attachments
- view the history of communication with the client
