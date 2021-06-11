Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shakeel shah

Travel App Design

Travel App Design ux
Hi dribbblers,
I designed an app concept for Travel.

Let me know guys what you think about it your feedback and appreciation are always welcome!
Check out case study:- https://www.behance.net/gallery/121322783/Travel-App-UIUX-Case-Study

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Shakeel shah

