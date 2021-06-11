Roro Ratih Dwi Wulan

You're a Fighter! Get Well Soon!

Hello Dribbble!

This is an illustration of me when I made a greeting card to cheer up a friend who was sick. You can also send these cute greeting cards to your friends!

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :) Press L if you like it.

Thank you.
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
