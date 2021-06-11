Calendar 2019

I designed this calendar to solve a business problem.

Dealing with premier corporates is not easy. The sales cycle is fragile and a successful one can last for up to 18 months in the best-case scenarios.

At times, the wait from the other side is just way too long and to get over it, the sales team often look for breakthroughs that can help them stay on the top of the minds of their prospects.

The calendar was supposed to be a talking point with the prospects.

A collection of some of the rare photos of Indian History sewed together to form a calendar looked too good to be missed.

While some of our prospects asked us to send it over by courier, others agreed to lend their time for us to visit them and hand over this calendar.

In either case, we won on ensuring a recall for our product.

The Idea was loved by our prospects. In fact, a breakthrough that was achieved via this calendar led to high ticket deal closure as well.