Illustration - Lanzarote

Imagine yourself immersed in a desert of volcanic sand. This is what Lanzarote is made of. It's a place, along with the Timanfaya Park, that has always attracted me and I can imagine how quiet and exotic it must be - don't you ? Aloe vera is grown here to produce cosmetics. That's why I came up with this product.

W. - I imagined a minimalist packaging reminding the landscapes of Lanzarote: the desert and the volcanoes. The calm and the nature. Well-being too, because aloe vera is a miraculous plant with many healing properties. The typography is a mix of bold and italic, cursive and serif. For a rough but also delicate look.

See full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121129463/W-Illustration-Packaging