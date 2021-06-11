Day #11 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the eleventh shot of this UI design challenge and I decided to have a rebound shot dedicated to the design community. I came across one simple yet pleasing design and added some inspiration of marvel comics to it. Satisfied with the result.

