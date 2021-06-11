Cryptocurrency landing page

✌️ Hi Dribbblers!

I’d like to share the last landing page design for our client!

Do you love pastel colors like me?

Press "L" to show us some love 💕

--------------

Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us 😉

You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook

Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io