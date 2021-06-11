Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joanna Charczuk
ETHWORKS

Cryptocurrency landing page

Joanna Charczuk
ETHWORKS
Joanna Charczuk for ETHWORKS
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency landing page data piechart chart illustration ux ui crypto design blockchain cryptocurrency ethworks
Download color palette

✌️ Hi Dribbblers!

I’d like to share the last landing page design for our client!
Do you love pastel colors like me?

Press "L" to show us some love 💕

--------------
Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us 😉
You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook
Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io

ETHWORKS
ETHWORKS
Hire Us

More by ETHWORKS

View profile
    • Like