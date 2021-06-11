Razoya

Вrand character Knopa

character smal gerl illustration
Hello everyone!

The identity concept for Knopа is the character of the brand of a chain of children's stores.
We call Knopa - little children, especially girls. So I decided that the character would look like a little girl doll with pigtails.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
