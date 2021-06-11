Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shayan Umar
Redwhale

Sushi Bar

Shayan Umar
Redwhale
Shayan Umar for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Sushi Bar clean ui brand identity brand design uiux design inspirations uiux landingpagedesgnideas landingpage wedesignideainspiration webdesign designdesign designideainspiration uniquedesign moderndesign unique design idea restaurants shopify food web design idea food web design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers ,
I hope everyone is good. So I came up with new design idea related to food outlets, restaurants and food business. I only made this design for some design ideas and inspiration.
Please press F and L to show your love to appreciate my work.
Thanks

Redwhale
Redwhale
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like