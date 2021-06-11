Portfolio Resume Light and Dark Print Templates

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Portfolio Resume Light and Dark Bundle 3 in 1 is a collection of brochures in three different orientations: Portrait, Landscape and Square, which have been specially designed to create a unique portfolio for an individual.
All templates are designed in Adobe InDesign and are suitable for A4 and US Letter formats as well as Square.
Each template includes 4 different covers in two color versions: Light and Dark, thanks to which you will create a unique portfolio that will set you apart from the competition.
The templates use free Google Fonts, so you can quickly and easily edit your template.
Download All in One
Unlimited Downloads
Behance Project
Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance