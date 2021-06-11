Why is The Date of Birth Important in Vedic Astrology?

When we work, we say every second count. In the same vein, Vedic astrology says, accurate time of birth counts for every Janam Kundli. A slight variation in time can change the entire birth chart. And so the life prediction. Therefore the time of birth should be accurate if you want to know your accurate life prediction. The entire world set as per a particular time limit. For instance, Sunrises at the same time and sets also at the same time. Therefore we cannot afford any changes here. It will be like going against nature.