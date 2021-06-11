Coretus

Trading App Concept

Coretus
Coretus
Hire Me
  • Save
Trading App Concept branding
Download color palette

Happy weekend, Dribbbles!

We have worked on Trading App concept. Hope you like it!

Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Coretus
Coretus
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
Hire Me

More by Coretus

View profile
    • Like