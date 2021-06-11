Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clean Commit

Setup new business (long form)

Setup new business (long form) button setup long form form dashboard application webapp
👋 Hey!

Creating long forms is challenging for many reasons. One of them is keeping users attention long enough that they will go through the sometimes boring and repetitive process. One way is to break the form into steps and group the fields into appropriate categories. Stay tuned for more!
