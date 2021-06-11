Rajeesh VK
Climate conscious delivery

As part of our plans to reduce our carbon footprint, we are committing to 100% adoption of electric vehicles for delivery by 2030. Zomato has joined Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative #EV100.

