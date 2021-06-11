Climate conscious delivery

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of our plans to reduce our carbon footprint, we are committing to 100% adoption of electric vehicles for delivery by 2030. Zomato has joined Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative #EV100.
——👉 Read more here