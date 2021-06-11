Reimagining the Cynefin framework

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Podcast cover art direction and visual design. The Cynefin framework reimagined for Episode 10 of Domain7’s Change is in the Making podcast with Kevan Gilbert and Veronica Collins. Podcast and artwork can be found here: https://connection.domain7.com/the-way-we-frame-a-problem-exploring-the-potential-of-a-good-question-647faa2892c1