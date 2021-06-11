Emily Tso (she/her/hers)

Reimagining the Cynefin framework

Podcast cover art direction and visual design. The Cynefin framework reimagined for Episode 10 of Domain7’s Change is in the Making podcast with Kevan Gilbert and Veronica Collins. Podcast and artwork can be found here: https://connection.domain7.com/the-way-we-frame-a-problem-exploring-the-potential-of-a-good-question-647faa2892c1

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
