💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
This is our exploration of a mental health support app. This app offers a variety of mental health courses that help users improve their well-being by meditations and simple breathing exercises.
The shot shows a homepage with tracked activity and sleep, a mood tracker, and a selection of exercises on the left. The right screen is a progress page with the user's stats and completed courses.
We picked a green and blue color scheme that is often used in the healthcare industry. This subtle color combination creates a soothing and reassuring effect on the user.
This concept offers easy app navigation with quick access to the user's progress on the main page. The mood tracker feature is thought to be connected with the exercise selection offered to the user on the homepage, which customizes the user's experience.
What do you think about this concept?