S A P P H I R E S U F F I C I E N T - 02 | BYME

S A P P H I R E S U F F I C I E N T - 02 | BYME director designer webdesign motion graphics artist lowpoly modern creative branding logo illustration photoshop graphic design model sapphire sufficient mamoon elahi blue sofa 3d art blender
LOW POLY ART CONCEPT BY MAMOON ELAHI
S A P P H I R E S U F F I C I E N T - 02

A comfortable seat especially for one person for the physical ease and freedom form pain release form anxiety or distress. The balance laying on the table & a golden balls for mental relief.

