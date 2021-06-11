Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ridwan Hossen

Zoman Logo Design Branding

Ridwan Hossen
Ridwan Hossen
  • Save
Zoman Logo Design Branding illustration ui vector design symbol modern logo identitydesign minimalist logo fashionlogo creativelogo minimallogodesign logo branding logotype zlogo graphic design lettermark logodesign branding design brand identity
Zoman Logo Design Branding illustration ui vector design symbol modern logo identitydesign minimalist logo fashionlogo creativelogo minimallogodesign logo branding logotype zlogo graphic design lettermark logodesign branding design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-3ghj.jpg
  2. Untitled-h-01.jpg

Zoman Letter Logo design.
What do think about this concept?
Give your valuable opinion.
Thanks for watching it.
----------------------------------
Contact for freelance work
Email: ridwanhossen2@gmail.com

Follow me on:
Instagram
behance

Ridwan Hossen
Ridwan Hossen

More by Ridwan Hossen

View profile
    • Like