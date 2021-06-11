Organic: Grocery App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends!
Here are some screens from my recent exploration for Grocery Shopping App design. I’ve tried to make a minimalistic and handy app concept which allows users to make shopping with less visual noise.
Hope you like it, and I would love to see your thoughts :)