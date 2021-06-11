takt1 ・ typography & icon set

takt1 ・ a streaming platform for classical music with curated background stories from experts in the field for both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.

to address both long-term listeners and newbies, a classic serif typeface (mainly for large, bold headlines) has been combined with a modern typeface without serifs (for markup and body text). a custom designed icon set completes the package.

working for the agency milk, i was responsible for the creation of key visuals, web design and iconography for this project.

date ・ april 2017

client ・ takt1

agency ・ milkdesign

