takt1 ・ typography & icon set

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
takt1 ・ a streaming platform for classical music with curated background stories from experts in the field for both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.
to address both long-term listeners and newbies, a classic serif typeface (mainly for large, bold headlines) has been combined with a modern typeface without serifs (for markup and body text). a custom designed icon set completes the package.
working for the agency milk, i was responsible for the creation of key visuals, web design and iconography for this project.
date ・ april 2017
client ・ takt1
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.