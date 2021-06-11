takt1 ・ key visuals

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
takt1 ・ a streaming platform for classical music with curated background stories from experts in the field for both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.
in the composed key visuals, musical instruments are shown from a rather abstract perspective. the artworks contain familiar elements from the classical music world, but due to the manipulation feel equally unfamiliar at the same time. this change of perspective brings a fresh breeze.
for the composition of these visuals, a custom tool was especially developed for the project. an ordinary image of a musical instrument is loaded into the software, which then automatically generates up to nine kaleidoscope-like artworks to choose from. this is done by intelligently selecting multiple fragments from the original image and passing them through a manipulation unit.
working for the agency milk, i was responsible for the creation of key visuals, web design and iconography for this project.
date ・ april 2017
client ・ takt1
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.