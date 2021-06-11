Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jaro.io

takt1 ・ webdesign

jaro.io
jaro.io
Hire Me
  • Save
takt1 ・ webdesign webdesign identitydesign
Download color palette

takt1 ・ a streaming platform for classical music with curated background stories from experts in the field for both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.

the various creative components are brought together in the web design. besides several landing pages, the internal pages for logged-in users were created as well.

working for the agency milk, i was responsible for the creation of key visuals, web design and iconography for this project.

date ・ april 2017
client ・ takt1
agency ・ milkdesign
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
jaro.io
jaro.io
why fit in when you can stand out?
Hire Me

More by jaro.io

View profile
    • Like