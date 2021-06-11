takt1 ・ webdesign

Trending designs to inspire you
takt1 ・ a streaming platform for classical music with curated background stories from experts in the field for both longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.
the various creative components are brought together in the web design. besides several landing pages, the internal pages for logged-in users were created as well.
working for the agency milk, i was responsible for the creation of key visuals, web design and iconography for this project.
date ・ april 2017
client ・ takt1
agency ・ milkdesign
