Zeu - Email

Zeu - Email icon set aqua teaser stamp apple classic
I promised myself I wouldn't upload any preview for the next days, but I LOVE the stamp i designed, the "apple" classic colors fit so nicely!

Some people requested the stamp as a mail.app icon remplacement, find it at:

http://iconlicious.com

Rebound of
Zeu - Share Point
By Emanuel Sá
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
