ScrumLaunch

Bloganity — Website for Blogging

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
Hire Me
  • Save
Bloganity — Website for Blogging detail minimalist minimal research illustration layout web design design blogging blog ux ui clean simple
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! We present a concept of Bloganity — website for blogging.

Read and share your thoughts about any topic. Bloganity is where the World can hear you!


Feel free to leave comments and press “L” if you like it.

Made for ScrumLaunch by Denys Didenko

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
We build great digital products for startups and brands.
Hire Me

More by ScrumLaunch

View profile
    • Like