2D Animation for Start-up | Explainer Video

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Indigo is a start-up that wants to innovate how diabetes check their blood sugar values with an in body chip that transfer data to your phone.
In the video we have to highlight that the Current technology can be painful and stigmatizes people with diabetes. For Characters, we took a risk and designed modern, non-proportional body and it was loved by our client.
The idea was well received by the public and message went across in this short animation video.
