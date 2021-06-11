2D Animation Video of Food App

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Food detective is the app that enables restaurants to merge all of their systems (Bookings, Deliveries, Payments, Socials and suppliers into one single tailor-made dashboard. The process was simple to show that why the food detective app matter’s for its users. To achieve the goal, we ended up the video with a strong call to action to acquire more clients. I hope you all like the end result same as our client did😊.

To watch complete video follow our Youtube

channel

_____________________

Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.

Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video

Want to see more projects?

Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.

Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube