Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Byte Chimp

2D Animation Video of Food App

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp
  • Save
2D Animation Video of Food App explainer video character animation vector motion graphics illustration animation 2d animation app food app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Food detective is the app that enables restaurants to merge all of their systems (Bookings, Deliveries, Payments, Socials and suppliers into one single tailor-made dashboard. The process was simple to show that why the food detective app matter’s for its users. To achieve the goal, we ended up the video with a strong call to action to acquire more clients. I hope you all like the end result same as our client did😊.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp

More by Byte Chimp

View profile
    • Like