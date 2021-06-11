2D Animation Video of Food App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋!
Food detective is the app that enables restaurants to merge all of their systems (Bookings, Deliveries, Payments, Socials and suppliers into one single tailor-made dashboard. The process was simple to show that why the food detective app matter’s for its users. To achieve the goal, we ended up the video with a strong call to action to acquire more clients. I hope you all like the end result same as our client did😊.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube