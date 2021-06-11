Cormoran logo

Классическая ситуация, когда для логистической компании используется образ птицы — живого существа, которая может летать как на короткие, так длинные расстояния. Я выбрал образ баклана, так как на мой взгляд, в профиль он смотрится очень даже симпатично. Образ был навеян мне категорически противоположной сферой — кинематографом, где одного из ключевых персонажей сериала звали редким именем — Корморан, что в переводе и значит название вышеуказанной птицы. Странный вектор изобретения логотипа, не находите? 😅

**********

A classic situation when the image of a bird is used for a logistics company - a living creature that can fly both short and long distances. I chose the image of a cormoran, because in my opinion, in profile it looks very pretty. The image was inspired to me by a categorically opposite sphere - cinema, where one of the key characters of the series was called by a rare name - Cormoran, which in translation means the name of the above bird. A strange vector of the invention of the logo, isn't it?

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.

Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru

Also i`m here:

Instagram | Behance