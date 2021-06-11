Cormoran logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Классическая ситуация, когда для логистической компании используется образ птицы — живого существа, которая может летать как на короткие, так длинные расстояния. Я выбрал образ баклана, так как на мой взгляд, в профиль он смотрится очень даже симпатично. Образ был навеян мне категорически противоположной сферой — кинематографом, где одного из ключевых персонажей сериала звали редким именем — Корморан, что в переводе и значит название вышеуказанной птицы. Странный вектор изобретения логотипа, не находите? 😅
**********
A classic situation when the image of a bird is used for a logistics company - a living creature that can fly both short and long distances. I chose the image of a cormoran, because in my opinion, in profile it looks very pretty. The image was inspired to me by a categorically opposite sphere - cinema, where one of the key characters of the series was called by a rare name - Cormoran, which in translation means the name of the above bird. A strange vector of the invention of the logo, isn't it?
Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance