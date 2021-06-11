Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Making it count

typography professional accounting icon branding logo
This is a recent branding project for a local accounting and business advisory firm. The project has involved vehicle and building signage, stationery and business cards along with promotional material such as the engraved pens and flasks. Client response has been overwhelmingly positive after having received continued excellent feedback from their own client base. Nice to see a client fully embrace the brand vision and apply it with care and consideration across their entire business touchpoints.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Welcome to the online portfolio of Lloyd Creative

