Jelena Vasiljevic

Great Blue-spotted Mudskipper

More illustrations of various animals for the World Wide Fund for Nature and their Education Centre in a nature reserve in Hong Kong.

Great Blue-spotted Mudskipper

AD: Ian Haswell

Check out the whole project over at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120495373/WWF-Education-Centre-illustrations

