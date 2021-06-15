Travel Planner App - Flow Animation

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

While some countries are just starting to open their borders for tourists, many of us are already searching for summer travel destinations. Our design team inspired by this upcoming traveling opportunity has created a travel finding app concept. It helps users to explore available travel tours.

The shot shows a tour picking flow. The first screen is a home page with a search bar and a selection of popular tours below. The right screen is a chosen tour page giving more details on the selected tour. We picked a bright and diverse color scheme. The colorful illustrations make us think about wonderful experiences that we can collect while traveling.

The app serves as a guide in the world of tourist destinations. It helps users to explore possible places of interest and find the most convenient travel tour with a set period of days.

Are you traveling anywhere this summer?

Illustrations by Febin_Raj