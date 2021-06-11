Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, here is a smart home companion app concept we recently worked on! Purpose of this intuitive interface to allow the user to easily manage home appliances. Let us know what you think :)