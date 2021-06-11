Reminders to self

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm the kind of person that needs to remind myself that there's nothing wrong with me and that I'm learning and growing just like everyone else. I just take it a step further and make screensavers for my phone so I see these reminders often so I thoughts I'd share them finally.
The beautiful vintage illustrations are free to download from Heritage Type Co.