Reminders to self

I'm the kind of person that needs to remind myself that there's nothing wrong with me and that I'm learning and growing just like everyone else. I just take it a step further and make screensavers for my phone so I see these reminders often so I thoughts I'd share them finally.

The beautiful vintage illustrations are free to download from Heritage Type Co.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
