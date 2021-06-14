Shakuro Graphics

3D E-Commerce: Discounts

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
3D E-Commerce: Discounts offer shopping illustration for web 3d illustration 3d illustration art digital art finance discount discounts illustrator vector shakuro design art illustration ecommerce
Download color palette

“Maybe have a look?.. Wow! A discount!”
There’s some heavy psychology behind the cut prices. Did you know that they can really create happiness? There was a study that found out that consumers who got a $10 voucher experienced a 38% rise in oxytocin levels 😄

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like