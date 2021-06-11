Trending designs to inspire you
Here’s an icon created recently as part of a branding proposal. The idea was to convey a sense of exploration and discovery while subtly incorporating an initial ‘e’. New horizons in foreign locations. While the client ultimately chose another of my proposals, I’m happy to have had the chance to also create this icon in the process.