Setups

Setups
I've been sitting on this idea for several years now and I've tried to launch it a couple of times. Feels great to finally push Setups to production. I'm looking for the first set of people to feature. If you have a super cool setup you'd like to share — hit me up!

👋 Want to be featured? Drop me a message with a picture of your setup.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
