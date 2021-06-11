Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MAMOON ELAHI

S A P P H I R E S U F F I C I E N T

S A P P H I R E S U F F I C I E N T | B Y M E byme project design creative chair seat sofa logo photoshop adobe lowpoly model illustration art blue blender branding graphic design 3d
LOWPOLY ART CONCEPT NAMED : SAPPHIRE SUFFICIENT
A comfortable seat especially for one person for the physical ease and freedom from pain release from anxiety and distress. The balance laying on the table & golden balls for mental relief.

