Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Francisco Belisario

Kombucha in Venezuela

Francisco Belisario
Francisco Belisario
  • Save
Kombucha in Venezuela 1980car colonialhouse tropical warmvibes graphic design 3d illustration design
Download color palette

A 3D personal project about a fictional kombucha label and bottle I created to show the product being commercialized in Venezuela, a tropical country with a 1980 vibes.

Francisco Belisario
Francisco Belisario

More by Francisco Belisario

View profile
    • Like