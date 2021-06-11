#dailyUI

Challenge:

"Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)"

(Designed in Figma)

Check out the link:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121276345/Settings-Screen-Redesign-PhonePe

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

For work inquiries:

ashitaseth9454@gmail.com