Daily UI - #054 - Confirmation

Daily UI - #054 - Confirmation dailyui
For the confirmation challenge I created a quick final screen for concert ticket booking.

Font is Interstate (condensed and regular).

Thanks to Austin Neil and Unsplash for the background image https://unsplash.com/photos/hgO1wFPXl3I).

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
