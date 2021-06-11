The Next Silicon Valley is emerging in the Cloud

Revolution of WFH model raises a question -where is the next Silicon Valley? What could be the possible repercussions it may have on Big Cities? Read more..

#remotework #wfh #wfh2021 #wfhjobs #Clouds #CloudComputing #CloudTechnology #cloudmigrations #remotejobs

https://peoplactive.com/next-silicon-valley-is-nowhere-its-in-the-cloud/