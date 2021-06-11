Mac OS Neumorphic Icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The current Big Sur Mac OS icon set is really inconsistent with no uniformity across Apple's ecosystem of platform apps.
The iconography varies from have soft drop shadows to harsh inner shadows, Indents to emboss, 3D effects to flat UI and the occasional use of skeuomorphism to make the icon appear like the object.
I've designed iMovie, Books, Music and News to demonstrate how the icons could be more uniformed.