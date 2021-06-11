Nick Clements

Mac OS Neumorphic Icons

Nick Clements
Nick Clements
Hire Me
  • Save
Mac OS Neumorphic Icons app branding ui
Download color palette

The current Big Sur Mac OS icon set is really inconsistent with no uniformity across Apple's ecosystem of platform apps.

The iconography varies from have soft drop shadows to harsh inner shadows, Indents to emboss, 3D effects to flat UI and the occasional use of skeuomorphism to make the icon appear like the object.

I've designed iMovie, Books, Music and News to demonstrate how the icons could be more uniformed.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Nick Clements
Nick Clements
UX Designer. Making digital experiences enjoyable & useful.
Hire Me

More by Nick Clements

View profile
    • Like