Audiowurx
Audiowurx is in the Audio Engineering Industry, Entertainment
Industry, Recording Industry, Music Industry) we provide
audio engineering services. Mixing & Recording.

The elements incorporated in the logo are: sound waves, "wurx perfect" as a hand gesture symbol and an initial letter "a".

DM / brainstormcontacts@gmail.com

brainstormgd.com

