Mihai Dolganiuc

Futuristic Logos #3 — Chase

Futuristic Logos #3 — Chase brand identity 3d object connection unity team group 2d 3d light cyber punk bank banking future tech technology neon gradients glow type typography text custom for sale unused buy branding logo mark symbol icon
Back at it with another take on the Futuristic Logo Concepts for well known brands. This one is for Chase Bank. Took their iconic simple shape and gave it some depth with the help of these neon glowing gradients. Custom type based on the visual shape of the symbol.

Thoughts welcome 💬

Hello, Hola, Willkommen, 你好, Привет, Bienvenue, Salut.
