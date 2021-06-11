Futuristic Logos #3 — Chase

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Back at it with another take on the Futuristic Logo Concepts for well known brands. This one is for Chase Bank. Took their iconic simple shape and gave it some depth with the help of these neon glowing gradients. Custom type based on the visual shape of the symbol.
Thoughts welcome 💬